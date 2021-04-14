Jayne Mackey: Safe crosswalk needed

Finally, spring and summer activities are looking like they will be more normal. The events at the Bandshell, July 4th celebration, Kennedy and Pennoyer Park activities and lakefront events again seem possible. The traffic at the intersection of 35th Street and Seventh Avenue is a super problem for anyone trying to cross the street at this corner.

There are no stop signs on Seventh Avenue from La Fogata Restaurant on Sheridan Road all the way to Washington Road. It is a virtual speedway!

The traffic is coming out of Kennedy Park and Pennoyer beaches and all the activities that occur in this area. Needless to say there are a lot of walkers who cross Seventh Avenue at this corner.

There are over 400 senior citizens that live in the St. Catherine's Commons area and many other folks living west of the lake that want to feel safe crossing at 35th and Seventh Avenue. We all deserve to enjoy these beautiful parks and beaches and the wonderful new path walkway along the lakefront.

As is, this nine blocks of Seventh Avenue is noisy speeding cars well into the late evening hours.

Jayne Mackey, Kenosha

