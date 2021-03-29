Jennifer Franco: Cunningham for judge

A Kenosha Circuit Court judge must face all kinds of cases, so he or she must be a well rounded adjudicator. Attorney Angela Cunningham has had both prosecutorial and defense attorney experience, which means she will bring a fuller perspective to the bench.

Ms. Cunningham has not only worked on criminal cases, but she has years of experience with civil and family law as well — a key attribute for all Kenosha Circuit Court judges. In addition to her many years in the legal profession, Ms. Cunningham also worked in the social work field. Besides earning her law degree at the prestigious Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, she earned her master of social work at UW-Madison.

While currently working as an attorney, Ms. Cunningham was appointed by other judges to act as a guardian ad litem, which means she represents infants, minors, and mentally incompetent persons, all of whom generally need help protecting their rights in court.