Jerome Pryblski: We can't let them win

We can’t let them win

The Republicans are planning to lie, cheat and steal their way in this election. Trump knows he is going to lose and is already claiming “rigged.” I hope people understand how impossible it would be to rig an election. They claim vote by mail is a fraud, but it never has been, and some states do just vote by mail.

Republicans know they are in the minority in America and that scares them. So, they will do everything they can to cheat. They are already doing it. With Russia. In North Carolina. Closing polling places. Conveniently running out of ballots. Cutting voting hours. Trying to stop vote by mail.

All we can do is vote. If we do not vote, we let them win. We need to vote.

Jerome “Chip” Prybylski, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0