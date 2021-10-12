Jerome Sojowski: Biden to blame for Afghanistan

The Afghan airlift was a massive disaster and it's all on President Biden.
The fact that he didn't fire any of his generals means that they did nothing wrong. He failed to heed their advice and that was to keep more troops there until all Americans and all of our friends were taken out. Not to mention that our military equipment that was left behind which was a disaster in itself.
If Biden was a Republican and Democrats in power would start the process of impeachment, but as it stands now the liberal press still paints a picture that all is well with the current administration.
Jerome Sojowski, Kenosha