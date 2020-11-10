Jerry Hendrickson: Time for the plywood to come down

Isn't it about time for the plywood to come down? I think Kenosha has looked like a third world country long enough. The bumper sticker slogans painted on them are tired and childish.

Going thru Uptown is bad enough with the fire damage, homeless encampments and the street conversations interrupting traffic. Living in the area is fast becoming unsafe and dirty.

Start with the plywood then begin focusing on the other matters.

Jerry Hendrickson, Kenosha

