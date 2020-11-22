Jesse Aguilera: Drink the “cool aid” if you must, and sell out your soul

Your “cool aid” is the endless attempts to find voter fraud. For sure, in a nation of well over 150 million votes cast you will find some people committing voter fraud. But please find it in your hearts and pray for reason to guide your decision “that the end does not justify the means to win.”

I know full well that there are forces that want to take down our country and make it a one-man rule like many dictator-run countries. Do you realize how close we may have come to that happening with a re-elected Trump?

Every ruler need “yes” men or ladies in order to hold on to the enormous powers we give our elected presidents. Most of the current Republican leaders fit the bill, judging by their silence for holding Trump accountable for his overreach of power as he intimidates and crushes by word and deed anybody who disagrees with his agenda.

Ask yourself, why else would Republican leaders and ardent followers “shine his boots” or agree to whatever he wants, regardless of the cost to their dignity, morals and principles if not for total power for himself and followers?