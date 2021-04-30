Jesse Aguilera: Guns don't kill, people do

People, have you ever seen a gun on its own get up and pull the trigger? Of course not. Then why are we fixated on controlling the gun with laws that seem as equally stupid?

I have never owned a gun except when I was about 10 years old and was given a pair of toy six-shooters with holsters as a gift. I understand the fascination of gun ownership. We are surrounded by images on TV, movies, etc., which seem to glorify guns as killing machines. Part of growing up is having knowledge and understanding the world around us ... including the responsibility of gun ownership.

Changing peoples' minds is far better than laws such as "banning guns." Taking away our legal right to own a gun or guns is against one of our most precious freedoms. We all know that to prohibit us citizens to own guns, the only people that have guns will be the criminals and law enforcement, either case is not an option.