Jesse Aguilera: Talk about a divided nation

Can 70 million citizens be wrong? I'm referring to the huge amounts of votes cast for Trump ln the last election, which Joe Biden won.

Talk about a divided nation. A recent conversation with a relative gives me a clue as to the downright adoration the 70% have for Mr. Trump. I find it to be similar to cult followers of previous cult leaders whose names will go down in infamy.

This love/admiration for Trump, who is a person with such despicable character flaws, mystifies me. And you want him to serve a second term? I believe the 70% have given up on our basic principles of honesty, truth, integrity to a person whose sole existence is to gain more power and wealth.

YES, the 70%'s CAN BE WRONG. Parents do you really raise your children with these same character flaws as President Trump's? So children who lie, steal and cheat as long as "the end justifies the means'' is OK?