Jesse Aguilera: The future is in our hands this Nov. 3rd

I believe many people besides myself would be happy to see an end to the chaotic mess this president has inflicted on us over the past years.

I appeal to all the many citizens who sincerely believe in the idea that Trump is the know all and be-all that is good for our country. Please acknowledge that we deserve a president who can be trusted to be honest and forthright in his words and actions. We know that Trump is not it.

If you consider that to follow any politician only because he or she belongs to YOUR party choice you are doing a disservice to yourself by ignoring others who are trustworthy in word and deed. I believe that you are in reality giving up on your right to think for yourself. You can be persuaded to believe almost anything.

Is it any wonder why conspiracy theories become fact in the mind of many people. With the election day just days away, we have an opportunity to search our minds and think what we leave for our children. Is it with the idea "that winning is all that matters, regardless of cost to our values and principles"? The future is in our hands this November.

Jesse Aguilera, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0