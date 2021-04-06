Jesse Haack: Johnson's baffling logic

Senator Ron Johnson's nose has been so long for so long that it will now only fit into the United States Senate chamber.

To his proliferation of lies, Johnson has now added some baffling logic. He has stated that he is afraid of leftist radicals who burn and break stuff but he is not afraid of "patriots" who maim, wound and kill police officers.

Johnson's public pronouncements have placed him in the same league as his fellow Republican now known as "the previous guy" who, before being elected the 45th president, was merely the guy version of Paris Hilton.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

