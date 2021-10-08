Jessica Worcester: Thank you, teachers

What is a teacher? All of us, really. Isn’t it human nature to want to bestow your hard won knowledge onto others? But what is the spark that pushes some to fall so deep into the teaching well that they make a career path, a lifestyle of it?To be able to open not only their heart but also their mind to understand the positions and knowledge of others.

The teachers of this world, whether they be in the classroom, the living room, the job, or anywhere else, are the connection between our heads and our hearts. They keep us human.

Teaching is so much more than gathered knowledge or honed skills. It is the ability to understand one's students’ changing perspectives, backgrounds, situations, motivations, and abilities every single second and respond immediately. It's making 1,000 decisions every hour. It’s smiling through the pain. It’s indefinitely rewarding. It’s an art.