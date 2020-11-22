 Skip to main content
Jim Kruse, Sr.: An inconsiderate ballplayer
Jim Kruse, Sr.: An inconsiderate ballplayer

Justin Turner is a "dipstick" who plays for the L.A. Dodgers, the winners of the 2020 World Series.

He was pulled out in the sixth or seventh inning of the seventh game of the World Series because he tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a room in the clubhouse. When the World Series was completed he came out of that room and back onto the field with no mask on to celebrate with his teammates.

What an "inconsiderate individual."

Jim Kruse Sr., Kenosha

justin turner mug

Turner
