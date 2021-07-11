Jim Kruse Sr.: Back in the booth together

Brian "B.A." Anderson and Bill "Rock" Schroeder: It's excellent to see and hear you both back in the announcers' booth at the same time.
I know where you were at, Brian: Announcing college and NBA playoff games.
I want all the readers of my sports VOPs that I am a Milwaukee Brewers fan. (And just so everybody knows it, I am kidding about my next comment.) And Rock, was he playing hooky? Although he did analyze a few games while Brian was gone.
So glad to see Keston Hiura playing so very good as of late — both offensively and defensively.
Jim Kruse Sr., Kenosha