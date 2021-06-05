Jim Kruse Sr.: Some thoughts on baseball and the Brewers

I know a warm place where Major League Baseball can stick that new rule of a player starting out on second base in an extra inning game — and it's not the State of Arizona!

Two other baseball-related items: 1) Why don't the Milwaukee Brewers get rid of Keston Hiura?

2) Milwaukee was hosting the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, May 25. The Padres had runners on the corners. Why on earth did Omar Narvaez throw the ball to second base allowing a run to score? In my opinion, Manny Piña is a much better overall catcher than Narvaez.

Jim Kruse Sr., Kenosha

