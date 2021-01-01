 Skip to main content
Jim Walsh: The lopsided balance of power
Jim Walsh: The lopsided balance of power

There is something wrong with the whole system of government when a man (Mitch McConnell), who received 1,233,074 votes in Kentucky, decides what is good or in his opinion bad for the country.

I had trust in the system when issues were brought to the floor and voted on, if it failed fine, if it passed fine. At least the 99 other Senators had their say. In the last election, 155,506,056 people voted, yet a person who has just 0.79 % of that total has that much power, something is wrong.

Jim Walsh, Kenosha

