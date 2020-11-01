Jo Ann Prybylski: Won't you join me?

In his first speech he gave after Nixon resigned, Gerald Ford said, "Our long national nightmare is over." He was referring to Watergate. I am hoping we can say the same thing on Nov. 4.

For the last four years, America has been divided more than ever before. We have seen our position in the world diminished and the work we have done on the environment and race relations has been set back for who knows how long.

I will be happy when we can have a good country again. The America I know and love is a positive place where people work together to find solutions to problems. The America I know does not need to be the first in everything. We value our global partners and know we have a common interest in preserving our air and water for our grandchildren.

These past four years have been an unfortunate experiment based on greed and insecurity. We are better than this.

I am hoping we can get back to the America I know and love. Won't you join me?

Jo Ann Prybylski, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0