JoAnn Prybylski: Thanks to Biden and Baldwin

As a member of UAW Local 72, I take great pride in having a pro-union president.

Starting with Ronald Reagan and his attack on the air traffic controllers, Republicans abandoned the middle class a long time ago. Now they answer to the Koch brothers and those lobbyists who grease their pockets in the backrooms on K Street.

The only way the Republicans can keep winning even with the number of people who are abandoning them in favor of the true American Democratic Party is to cheat. That is why they are passing laws that are designed to stop minorities, seniors and middle-class Americans from having easy access to the ballot box.

Thank you, President Biden and Senator Tammy Baldwin, for standing up to the middle class. You are doing a great job. We need more like you in office to build America back better.

JoAnn Prybylski, Kenosha

