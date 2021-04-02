Joe Cardinali: Cunningham — a leader our community needs

Making our voices heard at the ballot box is not only the most vital fundamental right we have as Americans, but doing so is the only way to ensure the health of our democracy. Nowhere is civic participation and engagement more important than during our local elections.

The decisions made by our local elected officials are the ones that will impact our community the most. That’s why It’s imperative we HIRE candidates that will lead with fairness, vision, and empathy. Choosing candidates that have a vast professional and personal background is essential. When I look at Angela Cunningham’s resume filled with professional experience on both the prosecution and defense side, as well as her consistent and life-long commitment to charitable work and service organizations, I clearly see a leader our community needs.

Coupled with the fact that she was entrusted by our current judges to protect the most vulnerable as a guardian ad litem, there is undoubtedly no candidate more qualified to serve as the next Branch 6 Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge. Please make your voice heard on April 6th!

Joe Cardinali, Somers

