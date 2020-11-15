Joe Dubaniewicz: We Energies has work to do

I would like to congratulate We Energies executives who just proudly announced that they were shutting down two power plants in Oak Creek (their two oldest ones) in 2023 and 2024 and replacing them with solar and wind electricity-generating plants and battery storage technology. State Sen. Chris Larson, Wisconsin’s 7th District is quoted as saying:

"Our Oak Creek neighbors can breathe a little easier knowing their skies will be clearer very soon. … This coal plant closure is just one more step toward Wisconsin becoming a 100% clean energy state, and I look forward to working with stakeholders to make this a reality.”

That Oak Creek plant burns 6,000 tons of coal per dat. So, I have several bones to pick with We Energies executives.

1. We Energies did not put in a plan to rid their neighbors’ backyards of toxic coal dust.

2. We Energies did not put in a plan to rid their own backyard (on the Lake Michigan shore) of all that dirty, stinky, poisonous, COAL ASH that they have accumulated over decades in open wet pits. On Halloween 2020, they “celebrated” the nine-year anniversary of the 2011 bluff collapse, where tons and tons of wet coal and debris flowed into Lake Michigan.