Joe Pourroy: Democrats represent best interest of Kenoshans

Almost four years ago we were asked to give the president-elect a chance. As I look around Kenosha I see the results of the policies and statements of our president and I don’t like what I see.

Tod Ohnstad’s opponent, Crystal Miller, is a member of Women for President Trump and supports these failed policies. As a member of the Wisconsin Assembly, she would join other Republicans in their disregard for our interests. And that is why I believe Tod Ohnstad, Tip McGuire and Joe Biden represent the best interests of the people of Kenosha. They have a record of support for working families and human rights for all Americans. That is why I ask you to join me in voting for people who support what I see as basic American values.

Come November 3rd we will need to make some important decisions as we vote. Will we keep the president who has publicly mocked a person with disabilities, disrespected John McCain’s military services, who failed to acknowledge the passing of John Lewis with any kind words? Yes, he “speaks his mind” but does he speak for America? I think not.

“Give him a chance” we said.

Joe Pourroy, Kenosha

