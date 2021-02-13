Joe Steckbauer: Republican vs. Democrat

Republican vs. Democrat.

That’s what our-two party system has become. It is not of the people, for the people, by the people in the sense of working together for the common good.

In a time when working together is desperately needed, the Wisconsin Republican Party is more concerned about going against the Democratic governor. Case in point is the face mask mandate. They would rather risk lives to make a point of legitimacy of Evers' powers instead of agreeing with the need and work towards common ground for a safe Wisconsin.

Likely, if he would not have issued a mandate and instead played the political tennis match, the Republicans would have accused him of not acting fast enough.

This type of game is played by both parties. We either need our politicians to wake up and work together or the media give a third party a chance instead of locking them out by not or minimally reporting on them.

I do not proclaim to be either Democrat or Republican. I do generally tend towards Republican.

Next election I urge voters to research how the candidates voted on issues and vote accordingly. Did they vote for the good of the people or as a party?