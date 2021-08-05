John Grom: Nice article by Mike Johnson

I’ve commented to you in the past mostly on political issues, I still think the News is way left of center, the opposite of my views. I’m of the opinion the mainstream media should report facts more than opinion, and I’ll make my own decisions based on those facts. If I want your opinion I’ll ask.

That being said, I’ve got to congratulate you and your sports editor Mike Johnson on his piece on Aaron Rodgers in the July 30 issue. It was as well of a written article as I’ve read in my 70+ years of being a sports junkie.

Reading the piece I felt like it was just a couple guys (him and me) having a beer or a cup of coffee.

Again, kudos to the News, I look forward to more of Mike’s work.

John Grom, Pleasant Prairie

