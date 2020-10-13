John Kirsch: Get a grip on COVID-19 statistics

Let us all please get a grip on the facts. Here is some perspective on our situation:

Currently the COVID-19 virus (a worldwide pandemic) has cost 200,000 lives lost in the U.S. It is a once-in-a-century event. In comparison, the U.S. annual deaths from recurring causes are: automobile fatalities —35,000; homicides — 20,000; flu virus 50,000; drug overdose deaths — 70,000; heart disease deaths — 650,000; cancer deaths — 600,00; abortions — 800,000. The annual total of deaths in the U.S. from all causes (excluding abortions) is 2.8 million people.

Including abortion, that would place the total at 3.6 million lives lost annually in our country. The last prior worldwide pandemic was the Spanish flu of 1918-19, which resulted in 675,00 deaths in the U.S. Now these are some of the facts upon which to form a knowledgeable opinion regarding the impact of COVID-19 virus.

The daily COVID-19 statistical update seems a morbid media fascination meant to play upon our fears and lose overall perspective. Please do not let a hyper partisan, politically driven media play you like a fine fiddle, for their own political ends. Keep things focused on the hard facts when formulating your opinion. It will help us all get a grip.

John Kirsch, Kenosha

