John Schaefer: Funny stuff from the election

There were a lot of funny things going on in the last election. Here are my observations.

Funny how I could not find one negative article written by the mainstream media about Joe Biden the whole campaign season. Funny how the mainstream media was silent on the Hunter Biden laptop story and the damning testimony of a close business associate. Funny how big tech started censoring conservative viewpoints. (I have Yahoo News and they suspended commenting on News articles for the election season).

Funny why Democrats were so afraid that a new Supreme Court nominee might contest this election. Funny why there were thousands more mail in ballots counted than were sent out in some swing states. Why did some judges mandate voting laws for the non-verification of ballots? (State legislators make voting laws, judges are not allowed to legislate from the bench).

Funny how President Trump received record Black and Hispanic votes and still lost the election. Funny how a record number of dead people, people with fraudulent addresses and duplicate voters voted. Funny how our ballot machines and their software came from foreign countries with a server in Europe. Same company is also used in Venezuela. Funny how the people who demanded investigations in 2016 election won't even consider there was any election fraud in 2020.