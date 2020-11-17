John Schaefer: Regarding the LaMacchia controversy

Regarding the LaMacchia controversy

Hi, it’s me again. Read the article from Nov. 12 entitled “LaMacchia apologizes for post.” I am confused. At first I thought you had put the funny pages on the front page by mistake.

LaMacchia said after the election “When we riot, do we start at Best Buy or Target? I’ve never done this before.” I just assumed this was satire because CNN and MSNBC have been trying to scare people into believing that if Trump lost, his supporters and white supremacists would be rioting in the streets. Haven’t seen that yet.

Then I thought, who is his statement racist against? The people who have been rioting the last five months or so and in Kenosha itself were a mix of races. I would think most would have voted for Biden, don’t you? So, it might have been a dig on them, but I’m still not getting the racist angle.

Mayor Antarmanian said the was “disappointed.” Well Mayor, we are “disappointed” that you let Kenosha be looted and burned when you could have prevented it by calling out the National Guard on day one. But that and a dollar will get you a cup of coffee at McDonald’s.