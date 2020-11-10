 Skip to main content
John Schlax: Definition of a shell game
Shell Game: Dictionary, noun: 1) A game involving sleight of hand, three inverted cups and one pea. 2) Deceptive and evasive ploy, especially a political one.

This is what Trump did when he came to Kenosha and said he was going to provide $4 millionfor businesses that were harmed by the violence. This never happened.

He was talking about the Cares Money approved by the Congress that was for businesses for relief from COVID.

Trump wasn't going to do anything for Kenosha to rebuild its business. It was all to make him look good and for political benefit.

John Schlax, Kenosha

