John Schlax: Pro-life does not end at birth

Baptized Catholic, confirmed Catholic and married as a Catholic but I can no longer be affiliated with the Catholic religion.

GOP Convention, Cardinal Dolan: "A call to all those who call America Home … the living and those not yet born … including the poor … to serve the citizenry, rather than themselves … For freedom and truth."

Signs in front of some Catholic churches: "Make America Pro-Life again" on a red background.

Kenosha News Article (Sept. 26): Madison Bishop to speak at "Love of life."

By all of the above it is clear there is support of the current administration. The only platform the Catholic religion professes is "right to life."

The poor can lose health care, while the rich get tax cuts. Citizens can be told they should not be President (Obama) or are told to go back to their country of ancestry (freshmen congress women).

Truth? "The virus will magically go away," but the president tells Woodward it's lethal and easily spreads.