John Strauss: Johnson adds to division
John Strauss: Johnson adds to division

With the election of Joe Biden, and in a time that the country needs to heal and focus on the future, Senator Johnson chooses to lie, incite and divide.

Senator Johnson continues to publicly push blatant Trump propaganda and make baseless statements, most recently about voting irregularities, mail-in voting, and the “flattening” of the corona numbers.

He uses his leadership of the Senate committee to promote Trumpism by “investigating” disproven conspiracy theories and accounts so crazy even Fox News refused to cover it. Real domestic threats are not addressed as you foolishly fret about political advantage.

Senator Johnson, what have you done for Wisconsin? It seems most of your time and effort is to promote the worst of Trumpism rather than help the citizens of Wisconsin whom you should be serving.

John Strauss, Pleasant Prairie

