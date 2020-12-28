John Valaske: Give OK for new Perrine store

I was concerned to read the article about Lou Perrine's proposed new store at 8004 22nd Avenue. The mayor doesn't like the color of the building and Commissioner Spottswood thinks expanding grocery items would probably kill chances for a full-service grocery store coming back to the former Piggly Wiggly location nearby.

I don't think it matters. I can name three stores that left the area. Sentry was practically across the street on 22nd Avenue in a building that was used for the Southwest Library while the "old" building was remodeled. Kroger's was on Sheridan Road, where a Dollar General store is now located and A&P was on Sheridan Road where Chester Electronics is located. The latest was the Pick 'n Save at the Brass Works site.

If all those left, why is it likely that anyone will take over Piggly Wiggly's spot?

Food is already available nearby. CVS and Family Dollar offer lots, So Perrine's could co-exist with them.

I live in the area that Spottswood calls a "food desert" and have adjusted. I shop at Piggly Wiggly on Pershing when I go to the Southwest Library and use the other one next to the Northside Library when I'm there. In spite of the distance, I only need gas once a month at Lou Perrine's on Mondays for double points!