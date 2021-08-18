John Valaske: Is the St. Lawrence Seaway a relic?

In his recent commentary on infrastructure, Art Cyr writes "Chicago is a world-class container port. The Great Lakes provide Atlantic Ocean access through the St. Lawrence Seaway ... "

Really?

When was the last time a container ship got to Chicago? They are too large and dock in New Jersey or Baltimore where harbors are 50 feet deep. Note the size of the ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal; it carried 18,000 containers. Also, it takes a week to get to Chicago through the Seaway when cargo can be unloaded in Baltimore and sent by intermodal rail on 15,000-foot trains that block all the crossings in Chicago.

The Seaway was a great idea in 1959 when Ike and Queen Elizabeth II came to Chicago for dedication ceremonies. Nobody thought of the trouble ships would bring with zebra mussels clogging water supply intakes and the variety of invasive species in their ballast water tanks.

Kenosha had over 100 ships dock annually, but they were under 700 feet and unloaded by deck cranes. New recreational boating is the harbor's use. I feel if the St. Lawrence Seaway was proposed today it would not be built. Sorry Ike.

John Valaske, Kenosha

