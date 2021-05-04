John Valaske: Kudos for Kemper Center shoreline improvements

I write to commend Kemper Center Director Ed Kubicki and the Kenosha County Highway Department for the excellent job they recently did along the lake shoreline to enhance its potential for the coming season.

I have never seen so much highway equipment at the same time in one place. All of the small rocks that had been used along the shore to prevent erosion were loaded on dump trucks and hauled away. Because of their small size, they were washed up on the bike/walking path and the parking lot. Now, we're ready for a fresh start after future storms. Special thanks should go to the trusties from the jail who came by van to pick up tons of rocks. It is a labor intensive job that cannot be totally mechanized.

Noteworthy is the new location for the bike/walk path. Earlier storms washed away much of it, but it now has a new base and new blacktop right next to the parking lot. Rather than try to defend the old shoreline, it was much better to relocate it (the path). All in all, I'd say it was a cost-effective solution instead of spending millions the county doesn't have for a breakwater like the one the city built at Southport.

In addition, lake levels continue to drop. Lake Michigan is down 14 inches compared to last year's record. If the trend continues, everyone along the lake will breathe a sigh of relief.

John Valaske, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0