John Valaske: New plowing problems, old studies

I read with interest the recent news story about the proposal by the City Council for a study of snow removal procedures. Before doing this again, I suggest some of the old studies be dug out for review.

What about having the plows keep their blades in contact with the pavement at all times, even when they are not plowing a particular street? An alderman suggested this as an answer to under utilization. Why waste time?

I thought the city had been divided into districts that would be given rotating plowing times preference so everyone would be treated fairly. Maps would be available on Jones Intercable local access Channel 20 so one could see if his neighborhood was next in line.

Salt usage seems to be a problem. A few years ago, a boatload of salt was unloaded on the south dock for a year's supply. It was hauled to teepees around the city for protection from the weather and used when needed. That worked well until the dock collapsed under the weight of the pile unloaded too close to the water's edge. A few thousand tons went into the harbor. Mayor Bilotti blamed the steamship company for pulling down the dock when the boat hurriedly left. Now the salt comes to Jones Island in Milwaukee and is trucked here at great cost. Of course, the old dock is now a part of Harbor Park, but you won't see any condos built on the north side of 54th Street.