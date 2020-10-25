Joseph Clark: Uptown idea a knee-jerk reaction

I’ve listened to the county executive's budget presentation, read news articles and reviewed prior county budgets to write this. The $15 plus million proposals to move the Job Center to Uptown is a knee-jerk reaction to the plight of Uptown residents and for that matter the residents of Kenosha who are impoverished. This proposal comes out of nowhere. In 10 years the annual bonding went from roughly $12 million to now $22 million and the county debt up from $97 Million to $145 Million.

To state that we need to make this move because the residents don’t have a car to get to the Job Center ignores the investment in public transportation and our duty as a community to empower the residents (through education, training, opportunity and housing — to name a few) to one day stand on their own. Does this mean that all the jobs created by Amazon, Uline etc. are not for them because they can’t get there by car? I am reminded of a quote: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”.

The 63rd Street TIF projects sits virtually empty? Why? The fire station was relocated. The City of Kenosha had a great opportunity to help the Uptown Neighborhood by declaring it an Opportunity Zone that would spur economic development and likely better housing. Why?