Joseph F. Madrigrano, Jr.: COVID underscores need for term limits

What I believe:

1. The Chinese government and scientists are to blame not the Republicans and Democrats

2. U.S. Media cashes on all the fighting by Republicans and Democrats on the issue.

3. Masks, social distancing do not work as the current statistics show. You may feel good about it but unless you live in a bubble you are just as likely to get COVID-19 as anyone else.

4. Shutting down business is not justified and did not help significantly in stopping the spread. It only reduced the resources of business to deal with the problem. It only caused lost employment, lost revenue and increased costs to provide our services.

5. COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Neither are many other diseases. The politicians try to scare us to believe that only to expand their power over us and political purposes.

6 The heroes are the health care workers and all others who continue to work to provide us our needed goods and services.