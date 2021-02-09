Judith Lichter Summers: Mixed reviews on the Kenosha News

The photo submitted to the Kenosha News Fri. Jan 29th 10th Holy Rosary Sports Night was great. Why didn’t someone Contact Holy Rosary, getting more info? Who are the local gentlemen? Lots of us were here in 1963, still here today; would like to know the names of those pictured.

The reason I still subscribe to this paper? To read more local news.

Love Liz Snyder. I could care less about Des Plaines, Ill., Appleton, Wis. The little world news we get is three days old.

I subscribe to two New York publications, paying less than my year subscription to my local paper and getting up-to-date news.

I have subscribed, since 1961 to this local paper. Prior to that, I read my parents' paper. I am a paper reader with my coffee.

One of my New York papers, is delivered with the Kenosha News every morning, one comes in the mail. Good reading of world news, United states news, editorials, opinions.

I called the Kenosha News to submit a compliment for my delivery person. I dislike pushing buttons, waiting, then talking to someone who doesn’t speak my language very well. The person(s) I speak with are not local.