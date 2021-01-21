 Skip to main content
Judy Gotta: Time for a third party
For the first time in four years, I’m hearing our local, state and federal politicians saying “now is the time to come together and move beyond decisiveness” and I agree.

Had this attitude prevailed four years ago, would we be in the mess we are today? Is it only when our party is in control that we roll out the “togetherness rhetoric" and if so, will this hatred never end?

For everyone who truly wants to see government working together with compromises on an even basis and with open minds, maybe it’s time to think seriously about a third party.

Judy Gotta, Kenosha

