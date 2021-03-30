Karl Ostby: Dougvillo brings judicial excellence

I have known Gerad Dougvillo and his family for over 20 years. I’m voting for Gerad in the April 6th election for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge race for a number of reasons.

Gerad has demonstrated a commitment to legal and judiciary excellence. In his first role from law school, Gerad joined the District Attorney’s Office. He worked to bring justice to victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, serious financial crimes, and families of homicide victims. Reflecting both his legal and intellectual capabilities he rose to head white collar crime prosecution, which is some of the most challenging crimes the district experiences. It’s also a great reflection that most in the Racine District Attorney office and Racine law enforcement have endorsed Gerad in his current judicial election.

In his current role as court commissioner in Walworth County, he has been active on the bench in helping bring about change to courtroom procedures to help create expanded avenues of access to the courts. It’s also a positive reflection that a number of attorneys from within our district have endorsed Gerad in his current election.