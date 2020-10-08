Katherine Hutchison: It doesn't have to be either/or with masks

Your editorial of Oct. 4 seemed to me to contain several areas of faulty logic.

First, your implicit assumption was that if Gov. Evers’ mask mandate ended tomorrow, people all over Wisconsin would instantly rip their masks off their faces and go, “Whew! Glad we don’t have to wear THAT thing anymore!” Then the COVID numbers would shoot through the ceiling.

There is no evidence that would happen. Indeed, well before Evers imposed his mandate, most businesses were requiring mask wearing inside their establishments and, by my observation, the great majority of people were complying. Almost everywhere you went, you saw people wearing masks. That’s why I felt the state mandate was redundant to what was already happening.

I don’t believe most people need a government mandate to do the right thing. Some do. There are still others who are determined to do what they want regardless of any “mandate,” so removing it or continuing it will have no effect on their behavior.

Which brings me to the next point. These recent spikes in infections and hospitalizations obviously occurred while the mask mandate was in place, not before. The mandate did not prevent it. Most of these transmissions are likely occurring in private settings, which are largely beyond the reach of state regulation anyway.