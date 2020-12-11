Kathleen Romanak: A double standard on City Council

The comments made by Alderman Curt Wilson were overlooked by the mayor and the City Council.

When Mr. LaMacchia was plastered on the front page because Mark Ruffalo complained about his Facebook post, Mayor Antaramian was immediately stating he would not put up with this. Why then has he put up with Mr. Wilson's racist, revolting comments?

When did the United States become a one-party system? According to Democrats, no one else is worthy of being a citizen. Mr. Wilson calling "Republicans are trash" not only is this a racist comment, it is very unprofessional conduct of a City Council member. Mr. Wilson should be chastised on the front page as was Alderman LaMacchia.

There is more than one council member who has posted very racist comments on people's Facebook pages, I have screenshots to prove it. If the mayor is going to reprimand one, he better start with all members of the council who have engaged in this behavior. Mr Wilson's comments were in the public newspaper and not one council member or the mayor has said this is not OK!

So what this shows is that if you're a Democrat and on the council you can say what you want. But if you are Republican you will be publicly chastised.