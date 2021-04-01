Kathryn Traxel: Value impartial judges

When choosing a candidate for Circuit Court judge, consider this: District Attorney Michael Graveley and Sheriff David Beth issued personal endorsements of their friend and colleague Angelina Gabriele as soon as she announced her candidacy.

Having worked alongside them for years, Graveley and Beth must be confident that Gabriele shares their world view. With one of their own as Circuit Court judge, I imagine it would make the top law enforcement's and prosecution's jobs easier.

When cases are messy and people are complicated, our instinct is to side with our friends. Angela Cunningham takes a broader view. She has a deep understanding that people's challenges often reveal larger factors at play. With her law degree from Northwestern, she has honed a well-rounded view working as a social worker, prosecutor, public interest attorney, defense attorney and guardian ad lidem. Cunningham brings a depth of perspective to the court and gives us greater odds for impartiality and fairness.

If you ever face a Circuit Court judge, whom do you want to see? Someone indebted to the prosecution for their endorsement, or someone who worked all sides and understands the complexity of living in our world today? I want to see Angela Cunningham.

Kathryn Traxel, Kenosha

