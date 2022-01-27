Kathryn Traxel: Vote for Jerry Gulley

What does it take to run a county effectively? Jim Kreuser provides a superb example, since he’s demonstrated the success that is possible with non-partisan leadership. Kenosha County has established an excellent bond rating, kept the FoxCon debacle out of the county and enjoys improved parks and many other accomplishments that can be attributed to Kreuser’s inclusive leadership approach.

His leadership was especially apparent when Kenosha County Public Health led the state in vaccine rollout, thus saving lives. He is now taking a well-deserved retirement and we get to hire his replacement.

Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring but only one has the executive experience to lead the county with its 1,000+ employees and its $300 million budget. Only one candidate is firmly nonpartisan — a quality that is key to getting things done these days in our too often hyper-partisan government. That candidate is Jerry Gulley.

The primary election is Feb. 15th. Show up and vote for Jerry to keep good, nonpartisan governance in the county exec’s office.

Kathryn Traxel, Kenosha

