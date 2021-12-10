Kathy Nelson: Is Kyle worthy of a medal?

News anchors from Milwaukee's WISN and Fox news channels have recently reported that Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress's highest honor.

Some recent recipients include law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and also to 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan this past summer.

News anchors also stated that "the Congressional Gold Medal must be cosponsored by two thirds of the House and Senate and then authorized by the president," which they said is unlikely.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two men and wounded another during the protests, rioting and destruction in Kenosha last year, was acquitted last month of all criminal charges. Based on the facts and outcome of the entire trial and acquittal, can anyone explain how this individual has earned consideration to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal?

Kathy Nelson, Mount Pleasant

