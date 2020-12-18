Kay Wikel: Enough is enough

“'Unprecedented’ is a word heard often during the presidential campaign and it is a word that we continue to hear as we watch President-elect Trump form his cabinet and advisors. Our hope is that somehow we will begin to feel less divisiveness, not more.”

This is how I ended my holiday letter in December 2016. Little did I know four years ago that this would still be true even weeks after the 2020 presidential election.

During the past four years, President Trump has continued to be unprecedented and very divisive. I have never witnessed a presidential post-election time such as we have just seen. Who would have thought that 126 GOP U.S. representatives and 18 state attorney generals would side with Trump to challenge our election process and the legitimacy of our votes?

Who would have thought that there would be safety concerns for our Wisconsin electors who had to be escorted into the state house?And just today I read that our U.S. Senator, Ron Johnson has finally acknowledged that Joe Biden is president-elect and that the election was legitimate.

I am trusting that the next four years with President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring more civility and less divisiveness to our country. I recall an election official in Georgia saying, “enough is enough!” I agree!

Kay Wikel, Salem

