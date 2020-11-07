 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kennon Bannon: Show your kindness
View Comments

Kennon Bannon: Show your kindness

{{featured_button_text}}

People are so good! Over the last few months, I was thinking that we have forgotten our humanity, that we are all brothers and sisters, a human family. Then I went to vote Tuesday morning.

I was in line to vote when a gentleman with a cane was walking towards the end of the line. The woman behind me went up to him and offered her spot. He said "Oh I don't think that's fair," and continued to the back of the line. She offered again. This time he accepted and started moving to her spot. And then, almost every person closer to the door began to offer their spot to the gentleman and his wife. He again brought up fairness, but they were not hearing of it, insisting that the couple move right up to the front door.

As we moved into the building, another woman approached the woman behind me and thanked her for offering to give up her spot and for her kindness. My heart is so full! We have not forgotten! Voting brings many blessings, in many ways!

Show your kindness.

Kennon Bannon, Bristol

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jay Rush: A smoky summer
Letters

Jay Rush: A smoky summer

I'm writing to admonish the City Council members for what has been a miserable summer for me. Their recent vote allows city residents to have …

Michael Lill: Tin-pan-patriots
Letters

Michael Lill: Tin-pan-patriots

I saw an interview with an ICU nurse last night. He said he’d like to grab those people who say COVID-19 is no big deal and drag them by the c…

Sen. Wirch: Wetlands in danger
Letters

Sen. Wirch: Wetlands in danger

Widespread flooding is increasingly becoming a way of life in Wisconsin, with Kenosha and Racine being hit particularly hard in the last few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert