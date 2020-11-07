Kennon Bannon: Show your kindness

People are so good! Over the last few months, I was thinking that we have forgotten our humanity, that we are all brothers and sisters, a human family. Then I went to vote Tuesday morning.

I was in line to vote when a gentleman with a cane was walking towards the end of the line. The woman behind me went up to him and offered her spot. He said "Oh I don't think that's fair," and continued to the back of the line. She offered again. This time he accepted and started moving to her spot. And then, almost every person closer to the door began to offer their spot to the gentleman and his wife. He again brought up fairness, but they were not hearing of it, insisting that the couple move right up to the front door.