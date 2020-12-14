 Skip to main content
Kevin Spease: Look to Oak Creek for City Hall ideas
Kevin Spease: Look to Oak Creek for City Hall ideas

Sometimes people can get tunnel vision about things. I really believe this to be the case with Kenosha's mayor. He wants to buy private property Downtown for a new City Hall.

I am sure if he really wanted to update the current building it could be done for a whole lot less than building new, but there's that tunnel vision again.

I have been in construction for 30 years , have been on many projects. One of these projects was the Chrysler site, which to see the newest building torn down was hard to figure.

Another project I was on the was the GM Delco site in Oak Creek. This site was also handed off after the company left town. But Oak Creek went to work. They also wanted a new City Hall. So they went to a site they had control  of, which is about the same size as the Chrysler site, and built a new City Hall. Local businesses saw that, and in less than a seven years there may be just a couple of adjacent building sites left there.

Maybe the mayor needs to take a ride to Drexel Town Square and see how it works.

Kevin Spease, Kenosha

