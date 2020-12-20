 Skip to main content
Kim Warzyn: Trash can ordering process stinks
Kim Warzyn: Trash can ordering process stinks

The city needs to get its act together when it comes to providing extra garbage cans to people.

I was told in October that they couldn't process orders, because they didn't have anyone who could do that. They can manage ordering cans for a whole city, but now they don't have anyone who can manage ordering even one can. They had someone who could handle taking my money, but not to actually make an order.

Seven weeks later, they manage to drop of a can, and it was beat up, filthy, and smelly. I expect a new can for $60. Not a used, filthy, smelly can.

Kim Warzyn, Kenosha

