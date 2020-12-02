Kris Conforti: No sympathy for sex offenders

In regards to the article A maze of restrictions. Seriously, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. You want me to feel sorry for sex offenders because it’s hard for them after they get out of prison? NO!

What about the survivors of their horrible act? The nightmares they have ALL their lives? The PTDS? The drug and alcohol problems they have to darken the horrible memories? The self hate? Hard time trusting anyone?

These monsters forever changed a person. So no, they do not deserve sympathy or a free pass. They made that decision to ruin someone or many cases many peoples lives they need to deal with as strict as possible consequences.

Kris Conforti, Pleasant Prairie

