Krista Maurer: Dougvillo has Kenosha's best interests at heart
Krista Maurer: Dougvillo has Kenosha's best interests at heart

When I choose someone for judge, I dig deep as these are not decisions to be made lightly.

As a local small business owner, I know how to get to the bottom of things! First I talk to the candidates, then to other truth seekers. I vote for the person whose track record can prove great progress.

As an interracial family, we look for people who believe in doing the work with access to equal justice and systemic change. Someone who upholds fairness, integrity, dignity and respect with everyone who comes in the court room.

Gerad Dougvillo is the candidate who you want on the bench, as he brings Kenosha's best interest for the future change!

Krista Maurer, Kenosha

