LaVerne Jaros: Cunningham has integrity
LaVerne Jaros: Cunningham has integrity

Socrates named the four qualities of a judge as: To hear courteously; to answer wisely; to consider soberly; and to decide impartially.”

All individuals and issues coming before Kenosha’s courts deserve to be heard, respected and impartially judged by someone with the understanding of the human condition, knowledge of the law and capacity to interpret and apply it. We need to ensure that those we elect will preside with integrity, independence, even temperament, humility and impartiality.

For these reasons I am proud to endorse Angela Cunningham’s candidacy for judge. Angela understands the breadth of Kenosha County’s citizens and their struggles. She is experienced in the law; intelligent, objective and composed, with a deep and demonstrated commitment to justice, as well as compassion — for all.

LaVerne Jaros, Pleasant Prairie

