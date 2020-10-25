Lawrence K. Hladilek: Some thoughts on the state of affairs

I thought we had voter ID in the whole state? I took my mom to vote in central Wisconsin and they never asked for her ID. Matter of fact, they said I could take the form out to her car to have her sign it without seeing her ID. I went in to check if we had the right place because she has a hard time walking. This is when they told me to take it out to the car and have her sign it without seeing her ID. I didn't do that.

The other day I met a Trump supporter who had four Trump flags around an USA flag and told me it is that way because Trump is protecting us. Trump isn't protecting us; it is the military, the Coast Guard and the police that keep us safe. Without them we would not be safe.

I watched the debates the other night and Trump said he can get things done where Obama couldn't because he can work with people. I would ask him, where is our better cheaper and everyone will have it health plan? Where it the next stimulus package? Where is the wall that Mexico will pay for not our military's budget? Why is our trade deficit worst now by about 50 billion than when he took office? Why was our budget deficit worse (before this) last year than the year year of Obama? He is just too busy playing golf than working for us.